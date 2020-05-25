|
Mark Daniel Johnson, a lifelong resident of Taunton and a real estate and probate attorney in the city for more than 30 years, died unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020, at age 57. Mark graduated from Coyle and Cassidy High School in 1980, then earned a bachelors degree in finance from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College in 1984. He was awarded a law degree from Suffolk University School of Law and admitted to the Massachusetts bar in 1989. He was a practicing attorney in Taunton for three decades. Mark was the son of the late Edward and Mary (Dermody) Johnson. Following his mothers death, he cared for his father with attention and devotion for 10 years. He was passionate about local and family history and enjoyed sharing those stories with family and friends. His nieces and nephews will fondly remember him for braving crowded bookstores to ensure they received some of the first copies of the newest Harry Potter books. He will be greatly missed. Mark is survived by immediate family members, Edward Johnson and Carol Zopatti of Taunton, Walter Johnson of Holderness, N.H., and Kevin Johnson and his wife, Michelle, of North Dighton; his four nieces, Amy, Kelly, Emily, and Hannah Johnson; his two nephews, Brian and Michael Martyniak, and many cousins. Mark was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Marilyn (Johnson) Martyniak. A private family burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marks memory may be made to the . Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade funeral Home in Taunton, MA. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 25, 2020