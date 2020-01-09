Home

O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:30 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:45 AM
Bourne National Cemetery
Mark F. Gregg Obituary
Mark F. Gregg, age 60, passed away suddenly in MA General Hospital on January 2, 2020. Mark was born in Taunton, the son of the late George & Ann (McMullen) Gregg. Mark had resided in Boston since 2017 and was formerly of Taunton. He attended Taunton schools and was a graduate of Taunton High School. Mark served his country while in the U.S. Air Force in 1979. He enjoyed bowling, was an avid Red Sox fan, made a mean America Chop Suey and assisting other veterans brought him great joy. Mark is survived by his children; Michael Gregg of Taunton and Sara Gregg of Taunton, his siblings; Constance Mowry of Berkley, Thomas Gregg of Granger, Indiana, James Gregg of Lowell, George Gregg of Brunswick, GA and William Gregg of Fall River. Funeral visitation will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Sunday, Jan. 12th from 2-4pm. with a funeral home service at 3:30pm. Burial will be at the Bourne National Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 13th at 10:45am. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
