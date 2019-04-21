Home

Mark G. Mesko, age 59, of Berkley, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Stephen C. and Marilyn J. (Tracy) Mesko, he spent his youth in Fall River and lived in Mansfield before retiring to Berkley. He graduated valedictorian from Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School, class of 1978. He worked as a technician for Motorola in Mansfield for many years prior to his retirement. Mark enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and watching and following local bands. He is survived by one sister, Anne Marie Rogers of Somerset and one nephew, Dylan Rogers also of Somerset. Arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset. For the full obituary, tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
