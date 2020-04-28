|
Mark Unsworth Hanna, who was deeply involved in both the local Catholic community and the education system, passed away in the peace of Christ early Saturday morning, April 18, 2020 - the first Saturday following Easter - at his home in Taunton. He was 68. Mr. Hanna was born to Frederick J. Hanna and Enid Unsworth Hanna at Morton Hospital on March 2, 1952. His close ties to the Catholic faith were mirrored in his education, where he excelled at every level. He studied under the Holy Union Sisters of Sacred Heart in Grammar School, and the Brothers of the Holy Cross at Coyle High School, where he graduated with honors in 1970, along with high marks for his cross country running. Mr. Hanna continued his faith-based education journey at the revered University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, concentrating his studies in pre-med. After a death in the family, Mr. Hanna transferred closer to home, where he graduated with a BA in Education from the University of Massachusetts. Mr. Hanna suffered a number of traumatic events in his life, especially in his mid-twenties, but that did not stop him from working in the local school systems as both a substitute English teacher, and a school bus driver. He is affectionately remembered for the strong bonds he made with students, parents, and educators. A lifelong resident of Taunton, Mr. Hanna was known and respected by many. He held the towns fire and police departments in deep regard, and drew great strength from his association with the Catholic Church, specifically the Church of St. Mary. The kindness of the priests, and specifically Toni and Dennis Carvalho, greatly moved him. Both Daily Mass and the recitation of the Holy Rosary brought Mr. Hanna much joy. He frequently engaged in these with his dear friend of 55 years, Greg Sullivan, who provided Mr. Hanna with tremendous support during the last few months of his life. Dr. William F. Hanna - family, friend, and benefactor - gave Mr. Hanna a sense of joy, and ability to accentuate the good things in life. Earlier in his life, Steven Hanna also stood by Mr. Hanna as family, friend, and advocate. Mark will be sadly missed by his sister Kathleen and his nieces, nephews, and extended family. Mr. Hanna also received generosity from the local PACT team, whose doctors, nurses, and advocates offered him frequent help and camaraderie. Mr. Hanna is survived by many friends, family, and associates, especially his 'Aunt Peg', Margaret Ann Unsworth Johnson, of Marion, the extended Hanna family, and his sister Kathleen, her children, and grandchildren. Mr. Hanna will be interred at St. Francis Cemetery in Taunton. All arrangements will be handled by OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our wedsite okeefe wade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020