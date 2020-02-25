|
Mark John Wrigley, 69, of Newport, RI, formerly of Taunton, MA passed away on November 10, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Taunton on January 10, 1950, Mark was the son of Irene Wrigley and the late John Wrigley. Mark was a graduate of Coyle High School. He enjoyed working with his hands and spent most of his life working in the trades. He last worked at Home Depot. He is survived by his mother, and his siblings, Linda Lincoln, Janet Wrigley, Marcia Portman, Craig Wrigley, Keith Wrigley, Leah Dupras, and Kristen Barnes. Also many nieces and nephews. Buriel was private.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020