|
|
June 11, 2019, Martha G. (Forand) Sorel, age 90, passed away peacefully in her sons home while surrounded by her loving family. Martha was the wife of the late Leo Sorel. She was born in Westport, MA, the daughter of the late Omer & Eloysia (LaFrance) Forand. Martha had been a longtime resident of Raynham and had resided in East Taunton since 2006. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her time with family. Martha enjoyed sewing, quilting, making dolls, ceramics, baking, and going to the Raynham Senior Center. Martha is survived by her beloved children; Rita McLaughlin and husband David of Seekonk, Roland Sorel and wife Arlene of Westford and Marcel Sorel of East Taunton, her grandchildren; Aaron and Kathleen McLaughlin, Robert Sorel, Martha Smith, Michael Crowley, Tyler Sorel, Zachary Sorel and great grandchild Benjamin Moniz, her siblings; Jacqueline Allard of FL. and the late Andrew, Roland, Normand, Camille, Omar and Louise Forand and Cecille Phenix. Daughter in-Law Shari Sorel of East Taunton. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Monday, June 17th at 9:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anns Church in Raynham at 11am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Sunday from 2-4pm. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 14, 2019