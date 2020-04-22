|
|
Mary Ann (Joyce) DAngelo, loving mother, grandmother and sister passed away on April 17, 2020 at Greenwood Nursing Facility in Wakefield. She was the beloved wife of the late Giovanni DAngelo. Mary was the beloved daughter of Martin Joyce and Theresa (Hutchinson) Joyce. She had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was born, educated and lived in South Boston and Dorchester for many years before moving to Berkley, MA. Mary was predeceased by her sister Theresa Richards of South Boston and later moved to Warwick, RI. Mary worked most of her life, serving as a waitress in many restaurants, including the Brass Button in Taunton and later managed her own business cleaning homes. Mary was a feisty woman who loved playing the lottery, socializing with many friends and never held back what was on her mind. She loved family vacations on Cape Cod, New Hampshire and Lake George, NY. Her greatest love was her children who survived her, son Joseph DAngelo and wife Dotty of Gloucester, Judy and husband Scott Brown of Taunton, Martin DAngelo of Washington, Mary Ann Brunelle of Ocala, FL, Giovanni DAngelo, Jr. and Melanie Tatro of Pawtucket RI. Her other greatest love was her grandchildren Joseph DAngelo and wife Erin of Beverly, Staff Sargeant First Class Christopher Brown, U.S. Army, currently serving in Honolulu, HI, Matthew Brown of Taunton, Sheila DAngelo and fianc Dan Kisiel of Peabody, Scott Campbell and Annamarie DAngelo of Cranston RI, Giovanni DAngelo, III of Raynham, Angelina DAngelo and Gianni of Pawtucket RI. ARRANGEMENTS: A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home of Taunton, MA. All are welcome to add condolences to the online memorial to Mary at www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020