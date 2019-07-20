Home

In Brockton, July 18, 2019, Mary (Silva) Bourgue, Age 85, passed away in Alliance Health Care Nursing Home in Brockton. She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred E. M. Bourque for 57 years. Mary was born in Middleboro, the daughter of the late Philip & Theresa Silvia. Mary was a resident of Taunton, she was a former bookkeeper for the YMCA in Taunton. Mary was the devoted mother of Gary and his wife Heidi of Taunton, Doug and his wife Celeste of FL and Mike and his wife Janet of Waltham, Grandmother of; Ethan, Arron, Anthony, Rachel and Pierre and also the loving sister of Lillian Souza. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton, MA. Funeral services are private. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 20, 2019
