Mary Caroline (Corcoran) Holmes, 90, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. Mary was born in North Dighton to Joseph and Alice (Morgan) Corcoran and attended Dighton schools. Mary was proud of her North Dighton roots where she happily grew up with her sister Doreen and brother Bill. In November of 1950, Mary married John Holmes and they shared a happy life until his passing in 1986. John and Mary had three children, Karen, Pamela and Thomas. Mary and her family spent forty-six amazing summers on the shores of Dennisport, Massachusetts. Morning coffee, beach days and cookouts were shared with many beloved friends on First Ave. Mary was a devoted homemaker until her children grew, and then worked as a jewelry inspector at Robbins Company in Attleboro. Mary loved her family, her home, Cape Cod, her Irish roots, the Red Sox, and her steadfast faith. A long-time communicant of St. Marys Church and St. Pauls Church in Taunton, and most recently St. Anns Church in Raynham. Besides her three children Karen Sagar, Pamela Gratiano (and her husband David), Thomas (and his wife Susan), Mamies Treasures include, Pamela (Sagar) Correia (and her husband Ricardo), Tori Sagar, Matthew Sagar, Timothy Holmes, Jill Holmes, Jack Gratiano, and two great-grandchildren, Paige and Benjamin. In addition, Mary leaves her brother William Joseph Corcoran and his wife Ruby of Dighton, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Special thanks to Marys Cape Cod family the Weemans (especially, best friends Doris and Carl), and the Janis, Croteau, Wheeler, Olivera, and LeBlanc families for their many years of friendship. All services being held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. To view her tribute page, and to sign the online guest book go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Library of Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472.