Mary C. (Vaz) Lafferty, 88, of Raynham formerly of Taunton, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was the former wife of the late James Souza. Mary was born in Taunton the daughter of the late Francis C. and Bella (Bartao) Vaz. She was a graduate of Taunton High School class of 1948. Mrs. Lafferty devoted her life to raising her family. Mary went to the YMCA in Taunton for many years. She kept active with all fitness activities especially water aerobics. She was an avid reader, who enjoyed cooking and the outdoors. Mary cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Survivors are three daughters: Diane M. McQuade and her husband Robert of Raynham; Joyce A. Harwood of Dighton; and Linda A. Munise of Taunton; two sons: Donald J. Souza of Onset; David J. Souza and his wife Deirdre of Berkley; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a sister: Elsie Ducharme of Taunton; a brother: Alfred Vaz of Attleboro; along with many nieces and nephews. She was the mother in-law of the late Michael Harwood and John E. Munise III; sister of the late Bella Medeiros, Frank, Tony and Joe Vaz. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Saint Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019