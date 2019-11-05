|
Mary C. Perry (Correia), 96, of Taunton, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Arbors Assisted Living in Taunton. She was the beloved wife of Elmer Perry for the past 75 years. Born in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Rebello) Correia. She worked as an attendant for the Paul Dever State School for twenty years prior to retirement. Mary was very good at knitting, cooking, especially baking. She made the best apple pie and also enjoyed travelling to Florida with her husband as snowbirds for twenty years. Besides her husband Elmer, she leaves her son, Kenneth W. Perry, and his wife, Karen, of Taunton, two grandchildren, Wendy Barry and Kristen Szklarz; three great grandchildren, Sydney Barry, Gavin Barry, Vivienne Szklarz; three nieces, Cathy Perry, Diane Stevenson, Barbara-Jean Pearson, and one nephew, John Correia. She was the sister of the late Joseph Correia and Dorothy Guillemette. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:30 am, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) followed by interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne, at 11:15 am.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019