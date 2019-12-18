|
Mary Cora (Fernandes) Sylvain, 97, passed away on December 15, 2019 at Keystone Place in Buzzards Bay, MA. She was the wife of the late Joseph Sylvain and the mother of the late Michael Sylvain. Born in Berkley; Cora was the daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia (DeCambra) Fernandes. She was raised in Berkley and resided there for most of her life. Cora worked many years as a vocational instructor at The Paul A. Dever State School, in Taunton, MA, until her retirement in 1992. She was a devoted grandmother who took pride in all her grandchildren's activities and volunteered much of her time for their needs and comfort. Cora loved to sing, line dance, play the harmonica. She was an avid sweepstake contestant and was rewarded often with winnings from family trips and savings bonds to scooters and soap box cars. She was a very lucky lady. Mrs. Sylvain also enjoyed traveling with friends and family. Mrs. Sylvain leaves behind her son Robert Sylvain and his companion Mary Buttrick of Bourne, two grandsons; Brian M. Sylvain and his wife Sarah of Attleboro, MA, and Nolan J Sylvain of Bourne, MA, three great grandchildren;Trent, Peyton and Margaux Sylvain and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters; Joseph Fernandes Jr., May Beaurault, Victoria Davis, John Fernandes, Laura LeFaivre and Edith Winship. Calling Hours for Mrs. Sylvain will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, or to
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019