On May 15, 2020 Mary E. (Flanagan) Giovanoni, wife of the late Richard Giovanoni, died at Brigham & Womans Hospital in Boston at the age of 72. Born in Fall River, Mary was the daughter of the late Thomas and Florence (Trainor) Flanagan. She was a graduate of the former Cassidy High School in Taunton class of 1965, then went on to graduate from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 1970. Mary was a pharmacist for Morton Hospital and later opened Pharmulations, Inc. with her husband Richard in Taunton. She was a member of Girl Scouts of America for over 40 years. She served as a local troop leader, Service Unit Administrator, and as a member of the Catholic Committee on Scouting. She was awarded the Thanks Badge which is a national recognition for exemplary service in Girl Scouts. Mary was a faithful member of Holy Family Church in East Taunton, serving as a Eucharistic Minister for over 20 years. Mary was the loving mother of Anne Giovanoni of Somerville, Kate Hinkle and her husband Richard of Pittsford, NY, Cara Giovanoni of Cambridge and Susan OMalley and her husband Tom of Charleston, SC. Grandmother of Corinne Hinkle of Pittsford, NY and Cian OMalley of Charleston, SC. A private wake and graveside service will be held due to current restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marys memory may be made to Girl Scouts of Eastern Mass, 420 Boylston Street, Suite 505, Boston, MA, 02116 or online at www.gsema.org/en/support-us/ways-to-give/donate-to-girl-scouts.html. Arrangements by the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign our online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 19, 2020