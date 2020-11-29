1/
Mary J. Farquhar
Mary J. Farquhar, age 98, a lifelong resident of Norton, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Wingate at Norton. She was the beloved wife of the late Norman D. "Buddy" Farquhar, who died on August 10, 1989. Born in Norton, MA on December 31, 1921, she was a loving daughter of the late Odias E. and Angeline M. (Yelle) Guevremont. Mary Jane grew up and was educated in Norton. Prior to retiring, she had worked for thirty years at Kilburn Glass in Norton, retiring as an inspector. Mrs. Farquhar was a lifelong communicant of Saint Marys Church in Norton, a member of the former Catholics Womens Club and a member of the Norton Historical Society. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and the many wonderful summers at West Island in Fairhaven. She was the dear sister of the late Donat Guevremont, Evelyn T. Guevremont, Lenoie A. Ingalls and Jerome J. "Frenchie" Guevremont. She is also survived by her loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and her best friend and caregiver Maureen C. Almeida of Norton. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, December 1st from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Avenue.) Norton. Her funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Marys Church, 1 Power Street, Norton. Burial will be at the Norton Center Cemetery in Norton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Saint Marys Church, 1 Power Street, Norton, MA 02766. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
