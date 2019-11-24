Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Mary J. (Ansell) McIsaac, 76, of Taunton, formerly of Soutborough, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late John H. McIsaac. Mary was born in Connellsville, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Clifford E. and Juanita M. (Gross) Ansell. Mary was an avid cribbage player, artist and crafter, who cherished the time she spent with her family and friends. Survivors are a son: Frank Hewey of Goldendale, WA; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters: Jennifer Bigelow of Taunton; Francine Maranda of Westborough; brothers: Clifford Ansell of Bellingham; Richard Ansell of Chattanooga, TN; James Ansell of Enoch, Utah; an uncle: Earl Ansell of Scottdale, PA. She was the mother of the late David Ansell and sister of the late Robert and Martin Ansell. All arrangements for Mary are private at the request of the family and have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book go to www. hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
