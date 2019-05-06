Mary S. Baptiste (Lopes) 97, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 after a brief illness at the Royal Megansett Nursing Home in North Falmouth. She was the wife of the late Joseph James Baptiste. Born in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Manuel S. and Maria V. (Andrade) Lopes. As a young child, her family moved to the Azores and she returned to Taunton at the age of 18. She enjoyed cooking and sewing but most of all loved her family. Mrs. Baptiste was a former communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and currently a communicant of Saint Anthony Church in Taunton. Mary is survived by her son, Paul A. Baptiste, and his wife, Beth Briggs, of North Falm- outh; a daughter, Shirley M. Higgins, of Middleboro; one grandson, Jonathan Higgins, of Attleboro; a special niece, Deborah Titus. She was the mother of the late Joseph J. Baptiste and sister of the late Arthur, Arseno, and Lucy Lopes. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the Funeral Home. Marys funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 8:45 am, from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, in Saint Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 141 Washington Street, Taunton, MA 02780 in her memory would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com Published in Taunton Gazette on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary