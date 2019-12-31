Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary DeSisto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary S. DeSisto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary S. DeSisto Obituary
Mary Marie Stella (Pitts) DeSisto of Natick, MA formerly of Raynham, wife of the late Carmen W. DeSisto, passed away peacefully at after a long illness at the age of 84. Born in Boston, Mary was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sadie (Bryden) Pitts and the youngest of ten children. She was a graduate of Jamaica Plain High School class of 1952 and was a retired Home Health Aide for the Taunton VNA. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who cherished her family. She was the loving mother of Michelle Glowny and her husband Steven of Natick, Mark DeSisto of Las Vegas, NV and Jason DeSisto and his partner Charlotte Cutler of Hopkinton. Grandmother of Bronson Anthony DeSisto of Las Vegas, Gwendolyn Mia Glowny of Natick and Emily Rose DeSisto of Hopkinton. Sister of Robert Pitts of Tilton, NH, Edgar Pitts of Londonderry, NH, Clara English of East Falmouth, Helen Johnson of Falmouth and the late Rita Connington, Theresa Donahue, Edmund Pitts, Albert Pitts and Daniel Pitts. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and devoted late dog Sampson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anns Church in Raynham on Saturday, January 4th at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Burial to follow at Pleasant Street Cemetery in Raynham. Calling hours will be held on Friday January 3rd from 6 to 8pm at OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marys memory may be made to the Alzheimers Assoc, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 or .
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -