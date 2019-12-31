|
|
Mary Marie Stella (Pitts) DeSisto of Natick, MA formerly of Raynham, wife of the late Carmen W. DeSisto, passed away peacefully at after a long illness at the age of 84. Born in Boston, Mary was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sadie (Bryden) Pitts and the youngest of ten children. She was a graduate of Jamaica Plain High School class of 1952 and was a retired Home Health Aide for the Taunton VNA. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who cherished her family. She was the loving mother of Michelle Glowny and her husband Steven of Natick, Mark DeSisto of Las Vegas, NV and Jason DeSisto and his partner Charlotte Cutler of Hopkinton. Grandmother of Bronson Anthony DeSisto of Las Vegas, Gwendolyn Mia Glowny of Natick and Emily Rose DeSisto of Hopkinton. Sister of Robert Pitts of Tilton, NH, Edgar Pitts of Londonderry, NH, Clara English of East Falmouth, Helen Johnson of Falmouth and the late Rita Connington, Theresa Donahue, Edmund Pitts, Albert Pitts and Daniel Pitts. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and devoted late dog Sampson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anns Church in Raynham on Saturday, January 4th at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Burial to follow at Pleasant Street Cemetery in Raynham. Calling hours will be held on Friday January 3rd from 6 to 8pm at OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marys memory may be made to the Alzheimers Assoc, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 or .
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019