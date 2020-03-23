|
|
Matthew J. Masterson Jr., in Rehoboth, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 77, on March 19, 2020. Matthew is survived by his devoted and loving wife Martha Masterson of Rehoboth. He was born in Taunton, the son of the late Matthew and Alice (Enos) Masterson. Matthew had resided in Rehoboth for the past 30 years and was formerly of Taunton. He was educated in Taunton schools and was a retired employee of the Sysco Company. Matthew enjoyed bowling, fishing, watching all local sports teams, golfing and above all cherished his time with family. In addition to his wife Martha, Matthew leaves his children; Matthew, Christopher and Shawn Masterson, Steven, Gregory Soule and Karen McKenna. He is survived by his 7 loving grandchildren and one great grandson. Matthew was the brother of Hazel Zanellato, Julie Donahue and his late siblings, David and Ann Masterson. Funeral services are private due to the current state restrictions at the request of the family. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Rehoboth. Donations in Matthew's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Miami, FL 33131. Arrangement by the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guest book, obituaries and directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020