Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Matthew M. Gomes

Matthew M. Gomes Obituary
Matthew M. Gomes, 38, of Malden, formerly of Taunton, passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2019 at his home. Born in Boston, he was the son of Richard M. Gomes, of Waltham and the late Susan McCullough. Matthew worked at Raytheon for 12 years. He was an avid computer gamer and enjoyed going to the gym. He was a vegetarian and was very in tune with herbal remedies. Matt also loved animals. Besides his father, he leaves a brother, Richard G. Gomes, of Raynham; a sister, Maribeth Ferreira, of Taunton; nieces and nephews, Jaycee Marques, Lyndsay Marques, Colby Marques, Chelsea Ferreira, Alysha Ferreira, Lauren Gomes, and Ashlyn Gomes. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, with a service beginning at 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. His funeral will be held on Saturday, from 9:00 to 10:00 am, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square). Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton In lieu of flowers, donations to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090or www.aspca.org/ways-to-give, in Matthew's memory would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 16, 2019
