In Taunton, Matthew Skwarto IV, June 26, 2019, passed away unexpectedly at home at the age of 24. Matthew was born in Fall River, the son of Matthew Skwarto III and his wife Donna Skwerto of Taunton and his mother Melinda Grocott and her partner Rodney Santos of Assonet. He had resided in Taunton and was formerly of Assonet. Matthew was educated in Assonet schools and later in Taunton. He enjoyed hiking, was an avid local sports fan, playing video games and above all cherished his time with family, especially his beloved siblings. Matthew is survived by his siblings; Kirsten OConnell and husband Michael of Fall River, Alexandria Skwarto of Assonet and Michael Skwarto of Taunton, his grandparents; Matthew Skwarto Jr. and Annette of Taunton, and Dorothy Grocott and the late Richard Grocott of Assonet, and his nieces and nep- hews; Madyson, Mason and Dayton all of Fall River and his step-mom Donna Skwarto, aunt Sue Mello, aunt Tara Horton, aunt Stephanie Kennedy and her husband Joseph Kennedy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10:30am. in St. Bernards Church in Assonet. Funeral home visitation will be on Tuesday from 4-7pm. at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 Burial will be in the family lot in Assonet Burial Grounds. Visit our website to sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions www.okeefewade.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 30, 2019