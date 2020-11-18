Maureen (Silveira) Drake, 67, of Freetown, passed away on November 12, 2020 after a brief period of declining health. Maureen was the loving wife of Frank Drake for 42 years. She is also survived by her daughter and best friend, Janine Charbonneau, and her husband Aaron of Carver and her brother, Randy Silveira, and his wife Katrina of Taunton. Maureens grandchildren, Drake and Hannah, were the light of her life. She was known affectionately as "Auntie Moe" by the many nieces and nephews she adored and was godmother to Kaylee and Kendra Silveira and Travis Carvalho, all of Taunton. She leaves behind many other cherished relatives and friends. Maureen was predeceased by her dear parents, Manuel and Stella (White) Silveira. Maureen was born in Taunton on May 31, 1953 and was a graduate of the Taunton High School class of 1971. She graduated from St. Lukes Nursing School in 1974 and received her B.S. in Nursing from Salve Regina in 1984. She started her nursing career working in the operating room at Morton Hospital. In 1990 she received her Masters degree in Early Childhood Education from Bridgewater State College. Though she held other prior teaching positions, she found a true home in the kindergarten and first grade classrooms of Walker Elementary School from 2001-2010. After the closing of Walker School, she taught at Mulcahey Elementary School from 2010 until her retirement in 2018, teaching first and second grades. She was meant to be a teacher and was an advocate for all of her students, many of whom she kept in contact with long after they left her classroom. She continued to substitute teach and volunteer at Mulcahey after her retirement as she so adored her Mulcahey family. Maureen was a champion of childrens literacy and was a member of the Southeast Regional Reading Council (SERRC). Maureen enjoyed traveling with her family, taking annual trips to Maine (Footbridge Beach was her favorite), New Hampshire and Florida and she could often be found floating in a tube in her backyard swimming pool in the summer. Maureen was an avid Red Sox fan and loved attending games with Frank. Her smile and laugh were contagious and her bright light made an impact on so many. Her generosity was unmatched and she always gave the perfect gifts. To know her was to love her and she will be so deeply missed. Calling hours are Friday, November 20th from 4-7pm at the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Facial coverings and social distancing are required inside the funeral home at all times. Due to COVID-19, the funeral Mass and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureens honor may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/for
cancer research or to the Mulcahey Elementary PTO to purchase books for students in Maureens name. As Maureen had such a passion for and knew the value of reading aloud to children, you can also honor Maureen by reading to a child.