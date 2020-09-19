Maureen Durfee

On Monday, September 16, 2020 Maureen (Connors) Durfee, loving wife, and mother of three children passed away at home surrounded by her family. She was 81. Maureen was born on March 2, 1939 in Taunton, MA to Michael J. and Anastasia (McAloon) Connors. She graduated from Taunton High School in 1957 and received her RN from St. Anne's Hospital School of Nursing in 1960. On April 15, 1960 she married her high school sweetheart, William G. (Bill) Durfee. They raised three children, Kelly, John, and Patty. She proudly worked at Morton Hospital for 38 years. After Bill died in 1995, she spent as much time as possible with her seven grandchildren, championing their every endeavor. She found love again and married Paul E. Grady on October 11, 2008. They both loved growing up in Taunton and the 15 grandchildren they shared between them. They spent time at their home in the woods and ate out whenever possible! Maureen sang in the choir at St. Martha and Mary, loved competing in the Halloween costume contest at the Lakeville Council on Aging, and decorating her home for family celebrations. She sewed masks for health care workers around the clock at the beginning of the pandemic. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Bill. She is survived by her husband Paul; son John W. Durfee (Tracey) of Salem, NH; daughters Kelly Durfee Cardoza (David) of Taunton and Patricia Durfee Bernard (Gerald) of Berkley; her siblings Patricia A. Connors of Raynham, John Connors (Irene) of Florida, and Michael J. Connors, Jr., (Charlotte) of Tennessee; her sister in law Nancy Durfee and brother in law Arthur Durfee (Sam) of South Carolina; and her dear grandchildren Lindsey Cardoza Foster (Nicholas), Samuel Bernard (Matthew), Molly Cardoza, Ryan Bernard Foley (Connor), Emma Bernard (Ryan), Claire Durfee, and Michael Durfee. She cherished the time she spent with cousins Peter and Catherine Murray and her friend of 69 years Maureen Almeida. She was loved by Paul's family and is survived by his children Marybeth Oliver (Steven) of Attleboro, Patricia Grady-Darling (Ronald) of North Attleboro, Kevin Grady (Jesus) of Attleboro, and Jennifer Grady (Norm) of Plainville; siblings Charles Grady (Gini) and Ginny Grady; and grandchildren Molly Oliver, Maggie Manzi, Abby Oliver, Lindsey Darling, Corey Darling, Emily Darling, Charlotte Feuti, and Benjamin Feut Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 21st at 10am in St. Martha & Mary Church, 354 Bedford St., Lakeville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH to register for the Mass please visit https://cranberrycatholic.weshareonline.org/
funeralforMaureenDurfee09212020. Calling hours are Sunday from 1-4pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton. Mask wearing and social distancing required throughout the funeral. Donations in her memory may be made to the Open Shelves Food Pantry, 96 Myricks Street, Berkley, MA 02779. To leave a message for the family please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
.