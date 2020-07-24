Maureen Frances (Leger) Sheerin, 69, of Taunton, passed away on July 18, 2020 after a recent illness. Born in June of 1951, she was the daughter of the late Edna (Kennedy) and William (Pop) Leger. A graduate of Sacred Heart School and Bishop Cassidy High School Class of 1969, Maureen also attended Northeastern University. After returning from the Vietnam War in late 1968, U.S. Army veteran and then- boyfriend Donald Sheerin took Maureen to the senior prom in the spring of 1969. They married on July 22, 1972. Maureen worked as an attendant and time coordinator in the blind unit at the Paul A. Denver State School for 21 years, retiring in 1995. She served as a teachers aide at James L. Mulcahey Elementary School before driving for Taunton Motorized Coach. She enjoyed this job very much, especially driving a favorite student David to and from school and medical appointments. Maureen also volunteered her time at the voting polls. Some of Maureens favorite memories and pastimes included making Christmas cookies with Aunt Mae (MiMi), reading fiction and mysteries, sewing, doing the crossword and sudoku puzzles in The Taunton Daily Gazette and hanging out by the pool with her late sister Margo in Port St. Lucie, FL. Also known as Nana, Maureens three grandchildren always enjoyed popsicles during their visits. Maureen and Donald enjoyed vacationing with friends Mark LaChance and his late wife Carol at Hamilton Beach in Wareham and in Aruba. Maureen and Carol were also regular Bingo players at the local schools and churches. Maureen enjoyed spending time in Pocasset when family visited from Connecticut. For many Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, she hosted the Ledgers and the Sheerins at a long table in their dining room on Edgewater Lane. Family meant everything to Maureen and she was especially proud of her sons, Michael and Timothy. During their years at Coyle & Cassidy High School, she loved to watch them play sports. In addition to Donald, Maureen was also loved by her late brother Bill Leger and sister-in-law Sally; brother Ted Leger and sister-in-law Jane; late sister Margo (Leger) Forbes and husband Bob; brother Peter Leger; sister Mary Leger Purrier; son Michael Sheerin, wife Amy and grandchildren Savannah and Landon; son Timothy Sheerin, wife Lucy and grandson Jaxson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones and friends. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 28 at 11 AM in St. Joseph Cemetery on East Britannia Street in Taunton. Arrangements are being handled by OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
online, by phone (800) 478-5833 or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.