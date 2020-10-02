Maureen G. Kelly, age 88, of Norton passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Thomas V. Kelly who predeceased her in 2001. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, October 4th from 3:00-7:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. Her Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday, October 5th at 11:00 A.M. in St. Marys Church, 1 Power St., Norton. Burial will follow at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton. In lieu of flowers donations in Maureens memory may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Marys Parish, 1 Power Street, Norton, MA 02766 or Community VNA Hospice Care10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703. For complete obituary, visit www.nortonmemorial.com
.