Maurice J. Kent, 94, of Taunton passed away on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at the Longmeadow Nursing Home. He was the husband of 60 years to the late Helen E. (Stone). Maurice was born in Easton. He was the son of the late Daniel Kent and Mary Spillane. Mr. Kent graduated from Easton High School and after graduating went on to proudly serve his country with the United States Navy during World War II. Many years later, he earned a Bachelors of Science degree from Fitchburg State University. Maurice and his late wife Helen owned and operated the family business Stone Beauty Shop in Taunton for over fifty years. Mr. Kent was active in the Taunton Post 611 and with the local Boy Scout troops. He was a former eucharistic minister at St. Nicholas of Myra Church in Taunton. Maurice was an avid New England Patriots fan and was a season ticket holder until he was 80. Survivors are a daughter, Elizabeth Johnson of Lisbon, New Hampshire. Four grandchildren, Christopher and Craig Kent, and Amy and Kelly Johnson. Four great-grandchildren, Nicole, Blake, Alisha, and Stephanie, and one sister, Alice McCarthy of Mansfield. As well as several nieces and nephews, and Joyce Beltrami, the former fiance of his late son Stephen. Mr. Kent was predeceased by his son Stephen Kent, and siblings, Jane Daly, Leo Kent, Phillip Kent, John Kent, Kathleen Carey and Mary Toomey. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-5pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10am in the St. Nicholas of Myra Church, 499 Spring St, North Dighton, followed by burial with Military Honors in St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, To light a memorial candle, sign the guest book. For the facility or church directions; go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-822-3318. Memorial Donations in Maruices memory may be made to the charity of ones choice.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019