|
|
During the night of April 3, 2020, the illness of substance use took the beautiful soul of Megan Brides. Her family and friends will remember her for the beautiful, funny, smart, bright, beacon of light that she was. She had an infectious personality that could light up a room the moment she entered. Megan touched the life of every person she met. She was always available to help others on their road in recovery. Megan is now at peace; she will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Megan was a graduate of Coyle and Cassidy High School. For the past year she worked at Highpoint as a Recovery Specialist. Megan was the queen of napping, loved to watch movies, listen to music and assist anyone in need. She is survived by her father, Thomas Brides and Fianc, Patricia Connolly; Mother; Katherine Silver and Stepfather Fran Silver; Sisters; Kiara and husband Jason Robbins; Kateland Brides and Fianc Shawn Covell; Brothers Brian Brides, Shawn Brides, Thomas Brides, Timothy Silver and Fianc Beth Brouillard, David Silver and Wife Rebecca, and Jeffrey Silver. She will be sorely missed by her niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and all her friends who loved her. Due to the current pandemic Megan's services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Megan's memory to River to Recovery, P.O Box 4111., Fall River, MA 02723. As health officials have indicated, one way to limit the spread of the COVID-19 Virus is through limiting public gatherings at this time. Please feel free to reach out to the family or funeral home with any questions. Arrangements provided by Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home. To leave Megans family an online condolence, please visit our website, www. r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020