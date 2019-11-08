Home

Melody J. Bennett Melody J. Bennett In Boston, November 5, 2019 Melody J. Bennett daughter of Meredith (Randlett) Bennett and the late Benjamin Bennett died at Boston Medical Center at the age of 65. Born in Taunton, Melody was a graduate of Taunton High School, Class of 1972 and received her Bachelors and Masters degree at Southeastern Massachusetts University in Dartmouth. She was a Graphic Designer for Standard Register in Avon and Nameplates for Industry in New Bedford. Melody enjoyed horseback riding, crocheting, traveling, singing in church choir, bible study, taking trips for ice cream & cup cakes and especially spending time with her family and friends. Melody was the sister of Bruce Bennett of Taunton. She was a dear friend of Barbara Packer and godmother of Jonathan Packer. Calling hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton Monday, November 11th from 6-8 PM. A service will be held at North Christian Church, 2360 Chestnut Street, No. Dighton on Tuesday at 11 AM. Visit our website www.okeefe wade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions. |
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
