Meredith A. (Vero) Tatro, 65, of Taunton passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Brandon Woods of New Bedford after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Stanley Tatro. Born in Taunton, daughter of the late Joseph and Phyllis (Robinson) Vero, she was a lifelong resident of the city where she was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Meredith had worked at Longmeadow of Taunton for seven years until her illness. She enjoyed playing cards, puzzles, coloring, Karaoke and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Erica DeForest and her companion Lawrence Dory of Taunton; a son, Kevin Tatro of Woonsocket, RI; three sisters, Carol Stafford and her husband Fred of NH, Linda Guertin of FL and Rosemary Broomhead and her husband Raymond of Taunton; two brothers, Stephen and Robert Vero both of Taunton; four grandchildren, Christopher J. Flint of Berkley, Haliey and Mason Tatro both of New Bedford and Damien Tatro of Wareham; nieces, Valerie Lawrence and her husband Kenny of Taunton, Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Michael of Fall River and Melissa Moura and her husband Steve of Bridgewater; a nephew, Brandon Vera of Taunton and several other nieces and nephews. Calling hours are Tuesday from 6-8pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Cremation will follow and interment will be private. For memorial register or facility directions go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., #301, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019