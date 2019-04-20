|
|
Meredyth L. (OConnor) Anctil, age 85, passed away on Wednesday April 10th, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Anctil. Meredyth was born on May 4th, 1933 to the late Laurence O Connor and Marguerite (Easton) O Connor. A graduate of Rockland High School, she worked as a Sales Rep for Zahn Dental of Taunton & Norton for many years. Meredyth enjoyed her M&Ms, and loved her dog, Lady. She is survived by her son Mark E. Anctil and his wife Debbie of Heath, Ohio; Her brother Michael OConnor of Pembroke, MA; Her sister Linda St. Pierre of Norton, MA; Her two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Lucille Cullinan. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton MA on Monday, April 22nd from 4-7 PM. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 9AM on Tuesday April 23rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10AM in the St. Jude the Apostle Parish, Taunton MA. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019