Michael A. Beltsios 78, formerly of Brockton, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved husband of fifty-years to Shirley A. (Cummings) Beltsios. Michael was born in Brockton; he was the son of the late Alexander and Algina (Rea) Beltsios. Mr. Beltsios proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War Era. He worked as an electrician for thirty years before retiring. Mike enjoyed fishing and camping, especially the trips to Old Orchard Beach and Plymouth. He loved reading, and was a "history buff." Survivors besides his wife Shirley are two sons; Robert and his wife Laura of Virginia, and Jeffrey and his fianc Debra of Middleboro, six grandchildren; Amanda, Timothy, Hannah and her husband Tyler, Nicholas, Courtney and her husband CJ and Nicole, and one great-granddaughter Olive, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Mr. Beltsios was predeceased by his sister Cynthia Adams. His funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:30am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. Burial will follow in the Berkley Common Cemetery, Berkley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling Hours for Mr. Beltsios will be held on Friday February 28, 2020 from 9:30-11:30am in the funeral home. To light a memorial candle, sign the guest book, or for facility directions go to www. hathawayfunerals.com. or call 508-822-3318. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to Ascend Hospice Care, 275 Martine St, Fall River, Ma 02723, or to a charity of ones choice.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020