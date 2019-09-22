|
Michael J. Alves, 47, passed away on September 16, 2019, he was the fiance of Michelle L. Petrou. Michael was born in Taunton and was the son of Dolores (Moniz) Alves and the late Joseph Alves, Jr. Michael was a talented tradesman and worked in construction for many years, most recently with JD2 Construction of East Taunton. He could build just about anything and enjoyed the many projects he worked on in his spare time for his family and countless friends. Michael was also a talented musician and guitar player. He wrote many wonderful songs over the years. Michael felt the most free when he was riding his Harley Davidson. Above all else, Michael cherished every moment he spent with his daughters, whether taking long motorcycle rides, dirt biking or just hanging out listening to music together, his girls were his everything. Michael will be remembered as a kind and easy going man who will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him. Surviving in addition to his mother and fiance are his twin daughters, Jessica N. Alves and Christina M. Alves of Taunton; brothers, Steven Alves and his wife Debby of Taunton and Timothy Alves and his wife Mindy of New Bedford; grandmother, Maria Moniz; nephews, Steven Jr., Kevin, Timothy Jr. and Bryan. Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 10am in the Crapo- Hathaway Funeral Home 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Reception to follow at Raynham Legion from 12 to 2, 291 Mill St. Raynham. To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019