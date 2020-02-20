|
Michael J. Danielczyk Jr 32, of Raynham passed away at home, Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Mike was the loving and cherished son of Carolann (Corsino) Danielczyk of Raynham and also the late Michael Joseph Danielczyk, Sr. A lifelong resident of Raynham, he was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School and received his BA from Western New England University in Springfield. Mike was loved by so many and was known for his outgoing, loving and witty personality. His compassion for those he loved and cared for was immeasurable. He always wondered why he was in the "right" place at the "right" time, but he knew it was to help others. He was an avid sports fan and a die-hard Celtics fan. He loved to make others laugh, inventing games such as "trash ball", playing tricks on his mother on Aprils Fools Day, Nascar Season, golfing and anytime he could spend with his cherished nephews. He will be sadly missed by many, more than he will ever know. He is survived by his loving mother, Carolann; his always beautiful Gram, Kathleen (Poirier) Corsino and his much missed Papa, the late Nicholas Corsino, Jr., of Taunton; he was the brother and best friend of Amy Danielczyk and fianc Jake Sergi of East Taunton; "Handsome Uncle Mike", the inventor of the "Mike-o-wave" to Nicholas Maloney of Florida, Zachary and Benjamin Sergi of East Taunton and Nathan Sergi of Watertown. Nephew of Annmarie and Jerry Scully of Danville, NH, Tony and Deborah Corsino of Raynham, MA and Joseph Corsino and Janna Nachamkin of Florida. He leaves his cousins, Anthony Corsino of Cambridge, Andrew Maio and wife Maria of Pennsylvania, Chris and Melissa Corsino and daughters Emily and Ella of Middleboro, Allyson and Gerry Ahern and baby Gerry of Whitman. His cherished friends Justin and Maggie Jones of Taunton and their children Layla and Everett. Great Aunt and Uncle Betty Jane and Charlie Renfrew of Middleboro. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and cherished friends. Private arrangements were by the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. A Celebration of Mikes Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and for Mikes love of life and children, donations may be made to the Special Olympics or . For Memorial Register go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020