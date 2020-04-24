|
Michael J. Delaney age 71, passed away in his home peacefully following a brief illness while surrounded by his loving family on April 20, 2020. Michael was born in Taunton, the son of the late William M. and Gertrude (Ward) Delaney. Michael had been lifelong resident of Taunton. He was a Taunton High School graduate, class of 1966 and a graduate of the former SMU, now University of Mass Dartmouth, class of 1971. Michael was employed at Mass DOT and started in survey and became a Survey Party Chief. Later he went to the State Aid Department and became State Aid Engineer for several years. Then he became the District Construction Engineer and District Operations Engineer, serving for a time as Acting District Highway Engineer and at the time of his retirement was the District 5 Deputy Highway Director. Michael was also a professional engineer and a registered land surveyor for the Commonwealth of MA and employed from 1973 to 2012. Following his retirement he worked as a consultant for FST Engineering and Stantec Engineering. Michael was a member of the MA Army National Guard, ultimately having obtained the rank of LT. Colonel. He served his country for thirty years, working as the 211th Fields Artillery Battalion and ending with the assignment of 42nd Division Artillery Commander. He had received 15 achievement medals including the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Gold Hour Glass. Michael was a former member of the City of Taunton Planning Board, served on the Advisory Board at University of Mass Dartmouth, a member of the Jeep Club, NRA member and a communicant of St. Anns Parish in Raynham. He enjoyed target shooting, classic cars and above all cherished his time with family and friends. Michael is survived by his loving son James M., his former wife and friend Nancy (Thomas) Delaney, his sister Kathleen "Kay" Pacheco and brother in law Wayne of North Conway, NH, several cousins and his friend Colleen McGann, and his beloved beagle, Daisy. Funeral services and graveside service will be private due to the current restrictions. After restrictions have been lifted, there will be a Mass in celebration of life for Michael. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michaels memory may be made to St. Anns Church, attention Improvements to Parish Center, 660 North Main St., Raynham, MA 02767. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020