Michael Paul OConnell, Age 73, passed away unexpectedly at Brigham & Womens Hospital on July 2, 2020. Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Anne (Plourde) OConnell of Taunton. He was born in North Dighton, the son of Elaine (Johnson) OConnell and his late father Henry P. OConnell. He was the son-in-law of the late Theresa (LaCroix) Plourde. Michael was a resident of Taunton since 1973. He was a graduate of Monsignor James Coyle High School, class of 1965, and attended University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, where he and Anne first settled after marrying and starting their family. Michael and Anne were avid sailors and once active members of the Ocean State Catalina Association, during which he served a term as Commodore. He enjoyed sailing, pursuing his passion for traveling with his wife, was a cheering fan at all his grandsons sporting events and above all cherished his time with family. He leaves his two loving daughters, Loren Ettridge and her husband Greg of Marshfield, and Lisa DeFruscio of North Kingstown, RI. He is survived by his mother Elaine, sister Patricia Bradshaw and husband Terry of Falmouth, brother-in-law Richard Plourde of FL, and his cherished nieces and nephews Tara, Jeff, Tim and Jenny. Michael also leaves his beloved grandsons who were the joy of his life, Dylan and Zachary Ettridge, Nicolas and Matthew DeFruscio. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Thursday, July 9th at 9:45am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Nicholas of Myra Church in North Dighton, MA at 11am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Wednesday from 5-7pm. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Taunton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store