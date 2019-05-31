|
Michael Vasconcelos, Age 41, passed away at Morton Hospital on May 27, 2019. Michael was born in Taunton, the son of Lee & Gilberta (Craveiro) Vasconcelos of Taunton. He was the former husband of Tania (Melo) Vasconcelos of Berkley and his three beloved daughters; Emily, Alaina and Michaela. Michael had resided all his life in Taunton and Berkley. Michael attended Taunton schools and a graduate of Taunton High School and later from N.E. Technical School. He was employed as an HVAC tech for many local companies. Michael enjoyed music, fishing and spending time with family. He also leaves his sister, Melissa Lopes and husband David of Taunton, his niece Juliana and several aunts and uncles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthonys Church in Taunton on Monday, June 3rd at 11am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours prior to the mass from 9:30-10:30am in the OKeefe-wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefe wade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 31, 2019