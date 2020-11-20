Michelle Yvonne (McNulty) DaRosa, 61, of Taunton passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Morton Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Antonio "Tony" Humberto DaRosa. Born in Fall River; Michelle was the daughter of Lester McNulty and the late Muriel (Dufresne) McNulty. She was a graduate of Dighton Rehoboth High School Class of 1977, and went on to work for the Taunton Daily Gazette as the office manager. Mrs. DaRosa loved to travel; especially to the Cape and to Walt Disney World with her husband. In addition to her husband Tony, Michelle leaves behind her father Lester McNulty, brother Michael McNulty and his wife Silvia, and step-son Antonio C. DaRosa. All services for Michelle are being held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. To leave an online condolence or to view Michelles tribute page please go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
. Flowers are omitted. A Memorial Donation in Michelles memory may be made to a charity of your choice
.