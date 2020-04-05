Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Wilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred E. Wilkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred E. Wilkins Obituary
Mildred Elizabeth Wilkins, 92, of Greenville, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her residence; surrounded by family. She was born June 6, 1927 in Arcola, Mississippi, the daughter of Clifton Dees and Abby Matthews Dees. She worked as a librarian for most of her life before retirement. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Allen Wilkins; and two sisters, Virginia Fulgham and Jewel Spencer. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia (Albert) Mahalitc of Greenville, Mississippi; three grandchildren, Ashley (Jeremy) Frazier of Greenville, Mississippi, Stacy Mahalitc of Greenville, Mississippi, and Elizabeth (Nathan) Haley of Eudora, Arkansas; and three loving great grandchildren, Landen Frazier, Hampten Frazier, and Kylie Rose Haley. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to , Memphis, TN or University Medical Center Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital, Jackson, MS.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -