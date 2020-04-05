|
Mildred Elizabeth Wilkins, 92, of Greenville, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her residence; surrounded by family. She was born June 6, 1927 in Arcola, Mississippi, the daughter of Clifton Dees and Abby Matthews Dees. She worked as a librarian for most of her life before retirement. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Allen Wilkins; and two sisters, Virginia Fulgham and Jewel Spencer. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia (Albert) Mahalitc of Greenville, Mississippi; three grandchildren, Ashley (Jeremy) Frazier of Greenville, Mississippi, Stacy Mahalitc of Greenville, Mississippi, and Elizabeth (Nathan) Haley of Eudora, Arkansas; and three loving great grandchildren, Landen Frazier, Hampten Frazier, and Kylie Rose Haley. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to , Memphis, TN or University Medical Center Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital, Jackson, MS.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020