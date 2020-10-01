Muriel Goldstein, 88, of Taunton, MA, died on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Raynham. Born in Taunton, MA on April 20, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Hyman Bloom and the late Anna (Cohen) Bloom. Ms. Goldstein was a graduate of Taunton High School and remained a lifelong resident of Taunton. Her faith was of utmost importance to her. One of her favorite pastimes was creating needlepoint work. She leaves two children: Beth Goldstein of East Taunton, MA and Marc Goldstein of Attleboro, MA. Muriel was the sister of the late Myron Bloom and his late wife Dianne Bloom. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 at BNai Israel Cemetery, Woonsocket, RI. Face masks must be worn and social distancing will be required. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Muriels memory may be made to the Jewish National Fund at usa.jnf.org
so that trees may be planted in Israel. For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, visit an online guest book at www.dyer- lakefuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200.