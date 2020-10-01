1/
Muriel Goldstein
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Muriel Goldstein, 88, of Taunton, MA, died on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Raynham. Born in Taunton, MA on April 20, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Hyman Bloom and the late Anna (Cohen) Bloom. Ms. Goldstein was a graduate of Taunton High School and remained a lifelong resident of Taunton. Her faith was of utmost importance to her. One of her favorite pastimes was creating needlepoint work. She leaves two children: Beth Goldstein of East Taunton, MA and Marc Goldstein of Attleboro, MA. Muriel was the sister of the late Myron Bloom and his late wife Dianne Bloom. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 at BNai Israel Cemetery, Woonsocket, RI. Face masks must be worn and social distancing will be required. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Muriels memory may be made to the Jewish National Fund at usa.jnf.org so that trees may be planted in Israel. For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, visit an online guest book at www.dyer- lakefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
BNai Israel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services - N. Attleboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dyer-Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved