|
|
Nancy A. (Cheyunski) Morano, 70, of Weymouth, formerly of Assonet, passed away peacefully Aug. 8, 2019. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1966 where she had been a majorette. Nancy raised her family in Assonet and was a senior teller at Compass Bank there and an active parishioner in St. Bernard Church. She enjoyed theatre, musicals, dance and crafts. Nancy was the beloved mother of Darin Morano and his wife Tara of Middleboro and Cari Sheehan and her husband Scott of Weymouth, with whom Nancy lived; devoted Nana of Tylar, Cami and the late Conor Morano, and C.J. and Abby Sheehan; dear sister of Mary Lou OLeary of Fletcher OK; aunt of James and Laurie OLeary; she also leaves several cousins. All are welcome to calling hours Monday, Aug. 12 from 5-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St. Brockton, her funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 8:30 a.m., funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 30 South Main St. Assonet and burial at Assonet Cemetery. Visit www. waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019