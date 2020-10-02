Nancy A. (Clark) Robinson, 82, of Raynham passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Morton Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Kendall Vernon Robinson. Born in Taunton; she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. And Anna May (Sheehan) Clark. Nancy was a graduate of St. Marys High School, and worked at Taunton State Hospital for over thirty years as a licensed practical nurse. Mrs. Robinson was a devout catholic and prayed for anyone and everyone and was very generous with donations to religious charities. She enjoyed reading magazines and watching tv, especially keeping up with High Society. Nancy always made sure that there were many photos taken at family functions. She is survived by her nieces and nephews; Thomas Clark of East Taunton, Dennis Clark of Taunton, William Clark of Bridgewater, and Maureen Watts of Taunton. step-son Bruce Robinson of Lakeville, her sister-in-law Anna Clark of Taunton, and her close friend Robin Hickey of Raynham. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas E. Clark, sister Dorothy A. Clark, step-son Barry Robinson, and nephew Timothy Clark. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Robinson will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10am in St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Kilmer Avenue Taunton. Burial to follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. Facial Coverings and social distancing are required inside the church and at the cemetery at all times. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton. To sign the guest book, or for church and cemetery directions go to www.hathawayfunerals. com.



