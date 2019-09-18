Home

Nancy Dugan TAUNTON In Taunton, September 6, 2019, Nancy Dugan, Age 64, passed away in her home unexpectedly following a brief period of failing health. Nancy was born in Brockton, the daughter of the late Alan & Jacqueline (Lane) Shepherd. She was a resident of Taunton and formerly of Brockton. Nancy attended Brockton schools. She had many interest but spending time with family brought her the most joy. Nancy leaves her former husband Joseph Dugan, her loving daughter Debby Alves of Taunton and her late children Joseph Joey Dugan and Kathy Mendonca. She also leaves her grandchildren, Steven and Kevin Alves, Ryan & Megan Mendonca all of Taunton and her brother Steven Shepherd of Scituate. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Friday, September 20th at 11am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours prior to the service from 9:30-11am. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. |
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
