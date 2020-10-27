1/1
Nancy McNeil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy (Carter) McNeil 4/4/34 - 9/27/20 of Locust Grove GA passed away peacefully surrounded by those who loved her on September 27, 2020. She was 86 years old. Nancy was born in Taunton MA and graduated from Taunton High School in 1952. She worked as a clinical foster care parent until she retired at 75. She changed the life for many children over countless years. Many of these children referred to her as their "second mom" and kept in touch with her on a regular basis. Nancy was known to give herself selflessly to not only her biological children and grandchildren, but also to those who were disadvantaged. To many she was simply known as "Mom." Nancy was married to her beloved Raymond McNeil on 9/23/77. Nancy is survived by her husband Ray, her sister Caroline Souza, her three children and their spouses, Stephen Leal and his wife Maryann, Lauren Ries and her husband Jim, and Christopher Leal. She also is survived by her six grandchildren, Jonathan, Brandon, Alexander, Carter, Olivia, and Noah. She will be truly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved