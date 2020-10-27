Nancy McNeil

Nancy (Carter) McNeil 4/4/34 - 9/27/20 of Locust Grove GA passed away peacefully surrounded by those who loved her on September 27, 2020. She was 86 years old. Nancy was born in Taunton MA and graduated from Taunton High School in 1952. She worked as a clinical foster care parent until she retired at 75. She changed the life for many children over countless years. Many of these children referred to her as their "second mom" and kept in touch with her on a regular basis. Nancy was known to give herself selflessly to not only her biological children and grandchildren, but also to those who were disadvantaged. To many she was simply known as "Mom." Nancy was married to her beloved Raymond McNeil on 9/23/77. Nancy is survived by her husband Ray, her sister Caroline Souza, her three children and their spouses, Stephen Leal and his wife Maryann, Lauren Ries and her husband Jim, and Christopher Leal. She also is survived by her six grandchildren, Jonathan, Brandon, Alexander, Carter, Olivia, and Noah. She will be truly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store