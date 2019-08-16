|
|
Natalia Lima Aguiar, 73, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family after battling cancer on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in South Carolina. She was the wife of Duarte Manuel Aguiar, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. Born in St. Michael, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Edmundo and Alzira (Pimentel) Lima. Before moving to South Carolina in 2015, Natalia and her husband resided in Taunton . A devoted and wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was taking care of her loving family and also enjoyed traveling. She was the mother of Carlos Aguiar and his wife Kim Aguiar and Nelia Aguiar; sister of Ernesto Lima and Breno Lima; grandmother of CJ Aguiar, Dylan Aguiar, and Jaxson Aguiar, She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Natalia was also the sister of the late Jose, Henrique, Bento, and Edmundo Lima. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square). Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday, August 19th at 10am in St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Kilmer Avenue. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. (Relatives and friends may meet directly at church for 9:45am.) For expressions of sympathy, to sign and online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visitwww.silvafuneralhome. com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019