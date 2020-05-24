|
Natalie B. (Bettencourt) Faria, 85, of Taunton and Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Longmeadow of Taunton. She was the wife of the late Mariano Faria. Natalie was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Souza) Bettencourt. Natalie worked as a switchboard operator at the Paul Dever State School for thirty-five years, retiring in 1987. She was a communicant of Saint Anthony Church and a former CCD teacher. Mrs. Faria also delivered for Meals on Wheel for several years. Natalie was an accomplished piano player who enjoyed reading, shopping and knitting. Survivors are a daughter: Kristie Faria- Dunham of Oxford; a son: Paul Faria of Taunton; five grandchildren: Jessica, Nicholas, Benjamin, Katie and Samuel; four great grandchildren: Corey, Brielle, Austin and Caleb; a sister: Nancy Brady of Taunton; four nieces: Jamie, Lori, Cathy and Kelley. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 11am in Saint Joseph Cemetery Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book go to: www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 24, 2020