Natalie (Santos) Dennis, age 87 of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019. Born in Taunton on March 13th, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Irene (Andrade) and John Santos. Natalie is the mother of Kathy A. (Dennis) Finnigan, of Taunton: Edward L. Dennis Jr., of Taunton: Karen M. (Dennis) McDevitt and husband Tom, of Taunton: and Paul Dennis and wife Lisa, of Raynham; Sister of Frankie Coelho and William Santos, both of Taunton: she was also predeceased by 6 other siblings; beloved grandmother of Jennifer, Kyle, Cody and Cameron Dennis: Samantha McDevitt: and Ashley and Michelle Finnigan; Great-grandmother of Jordyn and Peter Dennis; She also leaves several nieces and nieces and nephews. At the familys request, funeral services will be private. To view the full obituary, leave an online condolence or to watch Natalies memorial video, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019