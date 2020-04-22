|
|
Mr. Norbert Alfred Guay, age 91, passed away at his home in Taunton on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 67 years to that day, to Jeannette (Menard) Guay. Norbert was born in Taunton on March 13, 1929 to the late Alice (Lemieux) and Laureat Guay. Raised and educated in Taunton, Norbert was a lifelong city resident and graduated from Taunton High School in 1947. Immediately after his graduation, Norbert was recruited into the United States Military. He was a Korean War Veteran who proudly served for the United States Army, receiving medals that included the Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Occupation Medal (Japan), Presidential Unit Citation (ROK) , Combat Infantryman Badge and an honored recipient of a Purple Heart Medal. After serving in the Army he worked as a Corrections Officer for MCI in Walpole and retired after 21 years. Norbert was an avid church-goer, reader and sports fan. He was extremely family oriented and would attend all his children and grandchildrens sports games/activities, being their number one fan. He also enjoyed family outings and vacations down the Cape. Norbert loved everyone, but especially his family, cherishing the time spent with them, and he will be sorely missed by all. In addition to his loving wife Jeannette, he is survived his five children: Raymond (Susan) Guay, Richard (Karen) Guay, Alice (Dana) Higginbotham, Robert (Susan) Guay, and Colleen (Manny) Furtado; Ten grandchildren: Heather (Mark) Welch, Courtney (Justin) Leech, Kyle (Kerry) Higginbotham, Meghan (Adam) Houghton, Nicole Higginbotham, Katelyn (James) MacDonald, Devan and Christopher Hunter and Brittney and Kelsey Furtado; Eight great-grandchildren: Brenna and Grayson Welch, Cameron Leech, Gavin and Declan Higginbotham, Avery Houghton, Caroline and Natalie MacDonald and two more due in May and August. He is also survived by his two brothers: Francis and Maurice Guay and his sister Yvette Buffone. In addition to his parents, Norbert was predeceased by his two sisters Antonia Menard and Sr. Lucille Guay and two brothers: Donald and Gerald Guay. Due to the current pandemic, Norberts Funeral Service and Military Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. As health officials have indicated, one way to limit the spread of the COVID-19 Virus is through limiting public gatherings at this time. Please feel free to reach out to the family to offer your condolences. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Norberts name to a . Memorial visitation and a Memorial Mass will be held on a later date to be announced. For questions, updates or to leave Norberts family an online condolence, please visit our website, www.r-mfh.com. Funeral arrangements are provided by the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St. Taunton MA, 02780.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020