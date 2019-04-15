|
In East Bridgewater, Norma E. (Pierce) Wade, Age 95, passed away peacefully in the Sachem Nursing Home on April 12, 2019. Norma was wed to the wife of the late Clement L. Wade for 52 years. She was born and educated in Taunton the daughter of the late Harold H. and Mildred (Elliot) Pierce. After her retirement, they spent many happy winters in Vero Beach, FL with their friends and traveled extensively. Norma resided all her life in Taunton and was a communicant of the former St. Pauls Church. Mrs. Wade was survived by her three sons, Steven P. Wade and wife Patti of Middleboro., Timothy wade and wife Susan of Tucson, AZ and Jeffrey D. Wade and wife Nell of Los Osos, CA, Her grandchildren; Christine, Brian, Colleen, Nicholas, Heather, Joshua, Ryan and Cory, her eight great grandchildren; Megan, Zachary, Isabelle, Dylan, Gregory, Connor, Jack and Leo. She was also preceded in death by her sister Arline Blake. Norma was a member of St. Pauls Church and a past member of St. Pauls Womens Guild; a charter member of the Junior Womens Club of Taunton, a member of the Rockyknoll Community Center and a past member of the Taunton Garden Club. She worked at Bristol County Probate and Family Court for twenty years and was a member of the State Employees Association of MA. She also served as the Director and Secretary of the Rockyknoll Homeowners Association. Norma enjoyed gardening, raising her orchids and golfing. She was also an active member of the Silver City Red Hat Society, and she enjoyed making teddy bears with her neighbors which were donated to the children at Morton Hospital in Taunton and Childrens Hospital in Boston. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Thursday, April 18th at 11am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours prior to the service from 9:30-11am. Burial will be in the family lot in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. She has requested that only family send flowers. Donations in Normas memory may be made to the Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA. 70816. This was the hospice organization which cared for Norma with compassion and love in her last few months of life. To sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions, visit our website www.okeefewade.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019