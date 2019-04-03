|
Norma Pietnik, March 30, 2019, age 86, passed away peacefully in Morton Hospital with her loving family by her side. Norma was the wife of the late Edward W. Pietnik. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late John & Rowena (Busiere) Kelliher. Norma had resided all her life in Taunton. She attended Taunton schools and a graduate of the Chamberlain School of Retailing in Boston and teaching degree from Bridgewater State University. Norma taught school in Taunton for many years. She enjoyed reading, visiting Cape Cod, dining out at the Chart Room and the Popponesset Inn and above all cherished her time with family, especially her grandchildren. Norma leaves her two sons, Edward W. Pietnik and his wife Jennifer of Taunton and Tad Pietnik and his wife Theresa of Taunton. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Caroline, Isabel and Claire Pietnik all of Taunton. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Friday, April 5th at 11am. Visitation will be prior to the service from 9:30-11am. Burial will be at the Bourne National Cemetery at 1:45pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Edward Pietnik Library, at Harold H. Galligan Elementary School, 15 Sheridan St., Taunton, MA 02780. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019