Norman G. Belanger Jr. age 71, passed away in Morton Hospital unexpectedly on November 10, 2020. Norman is survived by his beloved wife Roberta (Pettullo) Belanger of Taunton. He was born in Taunton, the son of the late Norman G. Belanger Sr. & Edna (Legrow) Belanger and his step mother Catherine Belanger of Taunton. Norman was educated in Taunton schools. He was employed at the Reed & Barton Company in Taunton until his retirement. Norman enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Red Sox fan, he enjoyed traveling, cooking, yard work and will miss his dogs Princess and Spot. In addition to his wife Roberta, Norman leaves his siblings, Joan Kelley & husband John, Dianne Clark & husband David and Brian Belanger and wife MaryBeth all of Taunton, and his late brother Richard Belanger. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Taunton on Wednesday, November 17th at 10am. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Please visit our website www.okeefewade.com
