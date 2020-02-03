|
|
Norman T. Gaouette, 89, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Life Care Center of Raynham, after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband to Jeanne (Thiboutot) Gaouette. Norman was born in Taunton on July 8, 1930 to the late William and Alice (Lafrance) Gaouette. A lifelong city resident, Norman attended Taunton schools. He was employed as a water pollution control operator at Swank, Inc. in Attleboro for over thirty years. He was later employed for fifteen years at Paul A. Dever State School in Taunton until his retirement in 1995. Norman enjoyed traveling, sports, casinos and a good joke. He was a faithful and devoted husband and father. A life-long communicant of St. Jude the Apostle Parish, Norman was a devout Catholic and dedicated to attending mass every weekend. In addition to his wife Jeanne of 64 years, he is survived by his children, Louise Hall and husband Roger, of Wilton, Maine, Paul Gaouette and wife, Jean, of Taunton, Denise Matteson and husband, Francis, of Jay, Maine, grandchildren Scott Matteson, Nicole Allen, Michelle Gaouette, great grandchildren Nolan, Amelia, and Hally, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, siblings, and son, Richard Gaouette. Visitation will be held in the Riendeau- Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton, MA. on Tuesday February 4 from 4-7p.m. Funeral proceedings will begin at 10:00a.m. in the Riendeau- Mulvey Funeral Home 467 Bay St. Taunton, MA on Wednesday, February 5. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St., Taunton, MA. Interment will take place at St. Josephss Cemetery, 475 E Britannia St., Taunton, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com. The family would like to thank the staff at Morton Hospital and the Life Care Center of Raynham for the care, kindness and support provided to Norman during his illness.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020